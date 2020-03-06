See All Dermatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Lauren Ploch, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Ploch, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Ploch works at Ploch Lauren MD in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Arnold Jason MD
    2283 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 250-2810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Mar 06, 2020
    I have been extremely satisfied with Dr Ploch. She has been very professional and explained what she found and treated or referred me to additional specialist as needed. She is very knowledgeable and thorough. Worlds above my previous Dermatologist who seemed to think most everything could be solved with liquid nitrogen and “just have you wife keep an eye on it”.
    Don Ralon — Mar 06, 2020
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1114151800
    • Tulane Department Of Dermatology
    • Tulane Affil
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Dermatology
