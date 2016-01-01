Dr. Lauren Painter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Painter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Painter, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Painter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Women Physicians Associates OB/GYN9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 620, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 779-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Painter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467420521
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
