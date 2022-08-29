Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Plata, MD. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Civista Ob.gyn.605 CHARLES ST, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 609-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Outlaw?
She is the reason that my son is here today. Maybe she doesn't have the most warm and fuzzy bedside manner, but I am not interested in a new friend. I want a good doctor, and that is what she is.
About Dr. Lauren Outlaw, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912193970
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Outlaw works at
Dr. Outlaw has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Outlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outlaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.