Dr. Lauren Osullivan, DO
Dr. Lauren Osullivan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bend, OR.
Dr. Osullivan works at
Kristi Jett MD1102 NE 4th St, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-0450
- St. Charles Bend
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional and compassionate. Takes as much time as you need. Explains all options and helps you chose what's best for you. Great staff.
About Dr. Lauren Osullivan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316983679
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Osullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osullivan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Osullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.