Dr. Lauren Oshima, MD
Dr. Lauren Oshima, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-8922
- The Queens Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Oshima is a godsend for both me and my husband. The best physician we’ve ever had. Thorough, caring, compassion…the list goes on. Totally recommend her to family, friends!
- 1730542184
Dr. Oshima accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
