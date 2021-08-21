See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Lauren Oshima, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Dr. Lauren Oshima, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Oshima works at Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC in Honolulu, HI.

  1. 1
    Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC
    Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC
1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 599-8922

  The Queens Medical Center

Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 21, 2021
    Dr Oshima is a godsend for both me and my husband. The best physician we've ever had. Thorough, caring, compassion…the list goes on. Totally recommend her to family, friends!
    Internal Medicine
    English
    • 1730542184
    • Internal Medicine
