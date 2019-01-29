Dr. Lauren Oliver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Oliver, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Oliver, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most amazing surgeon I've ever met, to be honest. Her bedside manner has her in a league of her own. She truly loves what she does, and her passion for it is very apparent. She explains everything in a way that is VERY easy to understand. She is honest and direct, and she does not sugar coat things...I really like that quality in a doctor! All the nurses here at Beaumont love her, and that really says a lot.
About Dr. Lauren Oliver, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
