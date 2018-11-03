See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Conway, AR
Dr. Lauren Nolen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Nolen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Nolen works at Conway Emergency Physicians in Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conway Regional Medical Center Inc
    2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-6547
  2. 2
    Conway OB/GYN
    2519 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-6547
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Conway OB/GYN Clinic
    525 Western Ave Ste 303, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 327-9497

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Nov 03, 2018
    Dr.Nolen is absolutely the best! She is willing to go above and beyond for her patients. She is always smiling and has a positive attitude. Every time I see her I always have a million questions and she is always willing to take the time to educate me. Most of all she is very compassionate about her job and it shows.
    Vilonia, AR — Nov 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Nolen, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Nolen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124387238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Nolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nolen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nolen works at Conway Emergency Physicians in Conway, AR. View the full address on Dr. Nolen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

