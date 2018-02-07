Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Ucla Health Obgyn in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a miscarriage and Dr. Nathan was able to fit me in to her busy schedule last minute. I first have to say that after being at the emergency room the weekend before seeing her, I felt like I was told I was crazy. Dr. Nathan was very comforting and knowledgeable. Although, I am older and she made sure I understood that, I also felt hopeful. She was amazing both my fiance and I were super happy with Dr. Nathan and her treatment, I decided to continue seeing her as my OB/GYN. Thank you Dr. N!
About Dr. Lauren Nathan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235164039
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.