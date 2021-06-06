Dr. Lauren Nagashima-Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagashima-Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Nagashima-Whalen, MD
Dr. Lauren Nagashima-Whalen, MD is a Dermatologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nagashima-Whalen works at
Dermatology Specialists of Georgia LLC728 COBB ST, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-3019
Patrick D Retterbush MD LLC1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 300A, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 614-1750
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had several raised brown spots on my scalp that were pretty worrisome. After my appointment with Dr. Whalen I am so relieved. She quickly diagnosed them as Seborrheic keratosis, froze them with liquid nitrogen and within 10 days they were completely gone. Absolutely one of the most down to earth, relatable physicians I have ever visited. Very knowledgeable, and immediately put me at ease and addressed any concerns I had. Will definitely use her office moving forward and recommend them to any in need of a great dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033172382
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Nagashima-Whalen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagashima-Whalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagashima-Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagashima-Whalen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagashima-Whalen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagashima-Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagashima-Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagashima-Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagashima-Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.