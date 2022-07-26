See All Pediatricians in Collierville, TN
Pediatrics
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Mitchell works at Pediatrics East in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics East Inc
    120 CRESCENT DR, Collierville, TN 38017 (901) 757-3560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Mitchell is the primary physician for our daughters, and we absolutely love her. Yes, she can be loud, but she is extremely caring and always does her best to make sure our girls are healthy and we have all the answers we need to care for them at home. I would recommend her to any and everyone.
    Ben R — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD

Specialties

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598879686
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans

Frequently Asked Questions
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell works at Pediatrics East in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mitchell's profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

