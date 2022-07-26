Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD
Dr. Lauren Mitchell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Pediatrics East Inc120 CRESCENT DR, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 757-3560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mitchell is the primary physician for our daughters, and we absolutely love her. Yes, she can be loud, but she is extremely caring and always does her best to make sure our girls are healthy and we have all the answers we need to care for them at home. I would recommend her to any and everyone.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
