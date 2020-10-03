Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Hillcrest Clinic - 6th & Bosque7300 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 202-7700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller was so easy to talk to! She was caring, and she really listened to my concerns. I've had many doctors over the years, but few have shown such compassion for me as a patient. I would recommend her to anyone who wants a genuine, kind primary care professional.
About Dr. Lauren Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952740094
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.