Dr. Lauren Miller, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Lauren Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Miller, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ
Dr. Miller works at
1
Harbor of Health718 Harbor Bend Rd, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 515-4200Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 6555 Quince Rd Ste 58, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-3150
3
Southern Kidney Specialists5651 Frist Blvd Ste 713, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 628-8064
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Regional One Health
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lauren Miller, DO
- Nephrology
- English, German
- 1245506518
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks German.
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.