Dr. Lauren Miller, DO

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Miller, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ

Dr. Miller works at Regional One Health Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor of Health
    718 Harbor Bend Rd, Memphis, TN 38103
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    6555 Quince Rd Ste 58, Memphis, TN 38119
  3. 3
    Southern Kidney Specialists
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 713, Hermitage, TN 37076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lauren Miller, DO

    Nephrology
    English, German
    1245506518
    Fellowship
    Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ
