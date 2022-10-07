Overview

Dr. Lauren Michels, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Michels works at Woodlands Family Medicine in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.