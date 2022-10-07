See All Family Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Lauren Michels, DO

Family Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Michels, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Michels works at Woodlands Family Medicine in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Family Medicine
    4185 Technology Forest Blvd Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 447-9483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Cough
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain

Cough
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr Michels is excellent! She has been so very kind and has listened to every concern and is working to help us get to the bottom of our health issues. She has literally been an answer to prayer. I would 100% recommend her
    Heather — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Michels, DO

    Family Medicine
    7 years of experience
    English
    1962884023
    Education & Certifications

    McLaren Greater Lansing Family Medicine Residency Program
    Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Grand Valley State University
    Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Michels, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michels works at Woodlands Family Medicine in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Michels’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Michels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

