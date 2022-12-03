Overview

Dr. Lauren Michelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ada, MI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Michelli works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Ada, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.