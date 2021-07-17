Overview

Dr. Lauren Mellor, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Mellor works at Comprehensive Woman's Care in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Chesterfield, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.