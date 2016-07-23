Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD
Dr. Lauren Maxham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 877-5199
- Cigna
Dr. Maxham seemed professional, and pleasant to me. I did not feel rushed at all. She asked me questions, and listened when I answered. She added a few things to my blood work to test, which I thought was good because she seemed thorough.
- University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
Dr. Maxham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxham accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxham.
