Dr. Lauren Mauro, MD
Dr. Lauren Mauro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Mauro, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University
Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mauro works at
Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4395
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 6, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1660
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mauro is absolutely amazing. She explains things very well, listens to you, and answers all your questions. She makes a very scary situation a little less scary. I am thankful for knowledge and compassion.
- Breast Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457536344
- Johns Hopkins
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauro works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.