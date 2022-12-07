Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Matteini works at
Locations
1
Fox Valley Orthopedics1710 N Randall Rd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (224) 293-1170Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Fox Valley Orthopedics2971 W Algonquin Rd Ste 101A, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 854-8590Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Fox Valley Orthopedics420 W Northwest Hwy Ste M, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Matteini, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Afrikaans
- 1922261346
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matteini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matteini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Matteini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Matteini speaks Afrikaans.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
