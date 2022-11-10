Dr. Lauren Maselli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Maselli, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Maselli, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Locations
Reyes & Reyes MD PA3700 Washington St Ste 404, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-3233Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this doctor. I stopped seeing her because of a change in insurance. The next year I switched my insurance back, specifically to see her again & sadly she’d moved on to another office. Every now and then I search her name to see where she is/if I can find my way back to being her patient. I have never felt as heard, respected and cared for by a doctor as I did with her. She was able to get to the bottom of issues my previous doctors had dismissed for 5 years. Because of her I have a diagnosis and am managing it in a way that’s truly improved my quality of life. If you have the opportunity to see her you are lucky! Take it!
About Dr. Lauren Maselli, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maselli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maselli accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maselli speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maselli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maselli.
