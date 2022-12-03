Dr. Lauren Marangell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marangell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Marangell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Marangell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Marangell works at
Locations
-
1
Brain Health Consultants24 Greenway Plz, Houston, TX 77046 Directions (713) 489-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marangell?
Best doc around for depression. Kind, creative, state of the art. Office staff is the best I have seen in any medical office. Using TMS with a MRI was life changing.
About Dr. Lauren Marangell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861699704
Education & Certifications
- NIMH
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Baylor Coll of Med
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marangell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marangell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marangell works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marangell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marangell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marangell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marangell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.