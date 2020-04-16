Overview

Dr. Lauren Maiorini, DO is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Maiorini works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.