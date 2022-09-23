Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible doctor - she really listened and was able to help me when no one else could.
About Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215203104
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medica Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
