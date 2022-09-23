See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Levi works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lockjaw Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(2)
Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD
About Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1215203104
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medica Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Levi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levi works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levi’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

