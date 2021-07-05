See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Kuykendall works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Multidisciplinary Programs
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-2614
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-2614
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple
    10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 821-8034
  4. 4
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-2201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2021
    Dr. Kuykendall is the best surgeon you could ever ask for! She’s caring and does a GREAT job! My mom had breast reconstruction with her after having cancer and reconstruction in Cuba. It was a really difficult case but she took on the challenge and we are very pleased with her work! Her staff is also amazing which is another plus. She’s really an AMAZING SURGEON! I will forever be thankful we found her!
    Leyany Feijoo — Jul 05, 2021
    About Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174899470
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Kuykendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuykendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuykendall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuykendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuykendall works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kuykendall’s profile.

    Dr. Kuykendall has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuykendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuykendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuykendall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuykendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuykendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

