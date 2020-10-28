See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Kuwik works at O'Connor Medical Group LLP in Orchard Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    O'Connor Medical Group LLP
    3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 712-0490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Buffalo General Medical Center
  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Diarrhea
Obesity
Overweight
Diarrhea

Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Kuwik is a compassionate doctor who treats patience with respect. She is highly knowledgeable and has always treated our family in the best way with the best outcome. She is never quick to just prescribe meds and make you feel rushed out the door.
    A — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD

    Internal Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    1912160573
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
    SUNY Buffalo
    Fordham University
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuwik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuwik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuwik works at O'Connor Medical Group LLP in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuwik's profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

