Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
O'Connor Medical Group LLP3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 712-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuwik is a compassionate doctor who treats patience with respect. She is highly knowledgeable and has always treated our family in the best way with the best outcome. She is never quick to just prescribe meds and make you feel rushed out the door.
About Dr. Lauren Kuwik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- SUNY Buffalo
- Fordham University
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuwik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuwik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.