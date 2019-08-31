Dr. Lauren Krupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Krupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Krupp, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Westchester Med Center|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Locations
Nyu Langone Health Multiple Sclerosis240 E 38th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 598-6305
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krupp knew all my symptoms before I could think of them which was wonderful since it takes me quite a bit of time to think about mostly anything. She just seemed to be in sync with me and exactly how I was feeling. I think this woman is super physician and I’m glad I finally found her.
About Dr. Lauren Krupp, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447207154
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Center|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Neurology
