Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (5)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center.

Dr. Krieger works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center in Panorama City, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
    13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 (818) 375-2000
    Panorama City Orthopedics - Medical Offices 2
    8250 Woodman Ave Ste 142, Panorama City, CA 91402 (818) 375-1750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

    Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 28, 2019
    An extremely pleasant and personable individual whose bedside manner and medical knowledge raises that bar to the next notch. I am glad I chose to see Dr. Krieger. I had previously been examined by five orthopedic surgeons, and each and every one of them recommended surgery for a meniscal tear sans joint pain. A simple cortisone injection, and physical therapy, I am now playing at 100 percent!
    About Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English
    1609943588
    Education & Certifications

    L A Co Usc Med Center
    Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Krieger works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center in Panorama City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krieger's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

