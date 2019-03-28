Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Panorama City Orthopedics - Medical Offices 28250 Woodman Ave Ste 142, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
An extremely pleasant and personable individual whose bedside manner and medical knowledge raises that bar to the next notch. I am glad I chose to see Dr. Krieger. I had previously been examined by five orthopedic surgeons, and each and every one of them recommended surgery for a meniscal tear sans joint pain. A simple cortisone injection, and physical therapy, I am now playing at 100 percent!
About Dr. Lauren Krieger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
