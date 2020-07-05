Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Kent State College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Kishman works at
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had previously had a Lis Frank brake from an auto accident that was fixed by a different Doctor. My tendon then broke on my big toe from rubbing on the hardware used to fix the Lis franc Injury. Dr Kishman is one of the best Doctors I’ve ever had. Hesitate at first because I did not want another surgery, I went through with it and she fixed my tendon along with removing the hardware. Of course my foot will never be the same and I still have a lot of pain. She did a great job though and I would recommend her to anyone!!!
About Dr. Lauren Kishman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1164713541
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Kent State College Of Podiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kishman works at
Dr. Kishman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.