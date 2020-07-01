Overview

Dr. Lauren Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Northwest Rheumatology Assocs in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.