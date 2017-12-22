Overview

Dr. Lauren Khanna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at NYU LANGONE HOSPITAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.