Overview

Dr. Lauren Kerr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kerr works at West Shore Womens Health in Westlake, OH with other offices in Rocky River, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.