Dr. Lauren Kennish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Kennish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Kennish works at
Locations
Berkeley Heights Office1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 769-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have multiple autoimmune issues. Dr Kennish always takes her time and really cares. She addresses all of my concerns each and every time.Always tries to find a solution that can help. Takes her time with me at each appointment. I am not the type of person comfortable with doctors and she makes me feel at ease. The office staff is wonderful, get's back to me almost immediately each time I needed an answer to any concern. If you are looking for a rheumatologist that really is up to date on treatments and truly shows concern, you should consider Dr. Kennish.
About Dr. Lauren Kennish, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508069998
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennish works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennish.
