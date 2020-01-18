Dr. Keller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Keller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Keller, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Keller works at
Locations
West Roseville Care Center2050 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747 Directions (916) 910-2500
Pacific Skin Institute1495 River Park Dr Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 925-7020Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- 3 550 Plaza Dr Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 646-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Having recently moved to W. Roseville, I was looking for a dermatologist close to my home. I'm very pleased to have found Dr. Lauren Keller not only close, but also associated with the Sutter Health Network. 1st visit went very well. She was professional, attentive, and informative. I would recommend Dr. Keller to any of my friends & associates.
About Dr. Lauren Keller, DO
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477818938
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.