Overview

Dr. Lauren Kauvar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University-Sackler School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Kauvar works at OB/GYN Center in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.