Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Karbach works at
Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Schertz5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 600, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karbach?
Patient answering questions. Would recommend her to friends in a heartbeat ??
About Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013350164
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center
- University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Cneter
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Washington University In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karbach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karbach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karbach works at
Dr. Karbach speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.