Overview

Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Karbach works at TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.