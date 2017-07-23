Dr. Lauren Jen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Jen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Jen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Jen works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Aid910 E 172nd St Fl 3, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (347) 767-2200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
General Pediatrics at Woodlawn4350 Van Cortlandt Park E, Bronx, NY 10470 Directions (914) 493-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jen?
She is the kind and smart and great with my kids. She always takes time to explain
About Dr. Lauren Jen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538422845
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jen.
