Dr. Lauren Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Hyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Hyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Hyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Partnership for Women29525 Canwood St Ste 202, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 865-7962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyman?
I hesitate to write this glowing review because it took me awhile to get my first appointment with Dr Hyman, but I'm doing it anyway. Dr Hyman was knowledgable, thorough and very upbeat during our visit. The physical exam was the most comprehensive I've had in years and she addressed issues that I hadn't even thought to bring up. Her staff was friendly and professional and I was seen exactly on time. I cannot recommend Hyman highly enough.
About Dr. Lauren Hyman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932292885
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyman works at
Dr. Hyman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.