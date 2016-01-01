See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Lauren Hughes, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Hughes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Hughes works at Bloom Pediatrics and Lactation in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloom Pediatrics and Lactation
    2870 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 369-7961
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Lauren Hughes, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811438013
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lauren Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hughes works at Bloom Pediatrics and Lactation in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

Dr. Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.