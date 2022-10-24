Overview

Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hinojosa works at Advanced Houston Surgical in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.