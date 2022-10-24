See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Hinojosa works at Advanced Houston Surgical in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Orthopedic Hand and Wrist of Texas
    525 Blossom St, Webster, TX 77598 (832) 281-7749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Joint Drainage
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Shoulder Dislocation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Wrist Fusion
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 24, 2022
    I have had both hands with thumb Basel joint arthroplasty Arthrex mini tightrope. Painful arthritis and some injections until they didn't work. Dr. Hinojosa was the best, very informative about my options. I am now pain free with the same strength in both hands as I was used to. She had the expertise for my diagnose options. Her personality makes you feel at home along with her great staff! I couldn't have had a better doctor/surgeon and care!
    Chris Babitzke — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033379284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • U T Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Hinojosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinojosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinojosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinojosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinojosa works at Advanced Houston Surgical in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hinojosa’s profile.

    Dr. Hinojosa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinojosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinojosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinojosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinojosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinojosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

