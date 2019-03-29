Dr. Lauren Hedde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Hedde, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Hedde, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Direct Doctors Inc2639 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 400-2699MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedde provided exceptional care for my Elderly Mother who had Alzheimer's. My mom passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her own home in Nov 2015 and one of the reasons we could keep her in her own home was a primary care doctor who came to visit, and was available all the time for phone consultations. Imagine a doctor that calls back within 5-10 minutes! She was never in a hurry, arrived on time, & very professional but so friendly and sweet to Mom, and a real comfort to my brother and I.
About Dr. Lauren Hedde, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427343748
Education & Certifications
- Brown U Fam Med
- University of New England / Main Campus
- Wellesley
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedde speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedde.
