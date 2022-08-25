Overview

Dr. Lauren Harting, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Harting works at Methodist Physician Group in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.