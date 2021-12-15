Overview

Dr. Lauren Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Grossman works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

