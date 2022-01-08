Dr. Lauren Green, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Green, DO
Dr. Lauren Green, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5710
Advanced Eyecare of Orange County Inc.19582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 861-1000
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lauren Green is my favorite all time headache Dr!!! She is top notch in every way and try’s to be as accommodating as possible. Her knowledge is far superior to almost any Neurologist re Headaches.
- Neurology
- English
- Neurology
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.