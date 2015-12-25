Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Gorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Gorman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 685 W End Ave Ste 1AF, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 580-7713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorman?
Dr. Gorman is an exceptional psychiatrist. I've had 5 psychiatrists in my lifetime so I have some basis upon which to judge. Not only is she an excellent psychopharmacologist (she prescribed the antidepressant cocktail that I'm on today and it turned my life around), but she is an outstanding human being. Sadly, I moved out of state and she is no longer my doctor. I would enthusiastically recommend her to anyone needing an all-purpose psychiatrist who practices medicine like it should be.
About Dr. Lauren Gorman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053311340
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.