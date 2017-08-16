Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Goldstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Urology Associates PC495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 11, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-1283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
most highly recommend Dr. Goldstein
About Dr. Lauren Goldstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730257551
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.