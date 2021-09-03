Overview

Dr. Lauren Giacobbe, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Giacobbe works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.