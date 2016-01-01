Dr. Lauren Ghee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ghee, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Ghee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Ghee works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine & General Surgery Joliet330 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghee?
About Dr. Lauren Ghee, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821345349
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghee works at
Dr. Ghee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.