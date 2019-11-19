See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. Gearhart works at MDVIP - Lake Oswego, Oregon in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Lake Oswego, Oregon
    16463 Boones Ferry Rd Ste 300, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 395-5854

Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Med Ctr
    • Providence Med Ctr
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gearhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gearhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gearhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gearhart works at MDVIP - Lake Oswego, Oregon in Lake Oswego, OR. View the full address on Dr. Gearhart’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

