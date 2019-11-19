Overview

Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Gearhart works at MDVIP - Lake Oswego, Oregon in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.