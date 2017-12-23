Dr. Lauren Garabelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garabelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Garabelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Garabelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Mercy Clinic Santa Fe1575 N SANTA FE AVE, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 285-0660
Pediatric Group Pllc3330 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
She’s the best doctor.....
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
