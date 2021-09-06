Overview

Dr. Lauren Fuller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brecksville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Fuller works at Brecksville Express and Outpatient Care in Brecksville, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH and Twinsburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.