Dr. Lauren Frost, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Lauren Frost, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Frost, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Frost works at
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
South Miami Heart Specialists6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
Coral Gables4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633
MyCardiologist7725 NW 48th St Ste 200, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 666-4633
South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Medicare
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frost?
Dr. Frost and her staff were professional, compassionate and efficient. I was referred to her for a cardiology clearance since I had a cardiac calcium scan that indicated I was in the 80th percentile and have some risk factors. We discussed the issues, including risks and benefits of my hormone replacement therapy. I appreciated her philosophy that it is her role to educate the patient, and unless there is an overriding medical issue the patient should assess the benefits vs. risks for their situation. She was incredibly helpful and reassured me that I did not have any significant risk, and in fact didn't need to see her again unless something changed.
Cardiology
14 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1598926966
University of Miami / School of Medicine
Beth Israel Deaconess MC/Harvard Med Sch
Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Duke University
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Frost works at
Dr. Frost speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.